Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.20% to Settle at $2.4471 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 0.50 cent per gallon, or 0.20% to $2.4471 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 6.10 cents or 2.43% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

--Off 5.60% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 103.21% from its 52-week low of $1.2042 hit Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Rose 98.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.60% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 67.38% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 40.40% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 97.08 cents or 65.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-21 1459ET