Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.23% to Settle at $2.3981 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 0.56 cent per gallon, or 0.23% to $2.3981 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 11.00 cents or 4.39% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Off 7.49% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 95.14% from its 52-week low of $1.2289 hit Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

--Rose 95.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.49% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 64.03% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 41.60% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 92.18 cents or 62.44%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 1502ET