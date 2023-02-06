Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:00:07 2023-02-06 pm EST
74.54 USD   +1.13%
08:08aIraq's January production falls 100,000 bpd below OPEC+ quota, SOMO says
RE
08:05aRussia fuel oil heading east as EU embargo takes hold
RE
08:01aAlvopetro Energy Reports 1% Increase in January Sales over Q4 Levels
MT
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.24% to Settle at $2.7687 -- Data Talk

02/06/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery lost 0.66 cent per gallon, or 0.24% to $2.7687 today


--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 41.36 cents or 13.00% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Off 46.09% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 3.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.03% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 46.09% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 59.35 cents or 17.65%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1459ET

