Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.24% to Settle at $2.7687 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery lost 0.66 cent per gallon, or 0.24% to $2.7687 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 41.36 cents or 13.00% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Off 46.09% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 3.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.03% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 46.09% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 59.35 cents or 17.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1459ET