Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.25% to Settle at $2.7081 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery lost 0.67 cent per gallon, or 0.25% to $2.7081 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 8.38 cents or 3.00% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Down five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Off 47.27% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 6.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.73% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 47.27% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 14.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 65.41 cents or 19.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1503ET