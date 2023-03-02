Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:01:19 2023-03-02 pm EST
78.10 USD   +0.65%
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dlr steady; interest rate jitters offset higher oil prices
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.95% to Settle at $2.7003 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.26% to Settle at $2.8662 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.26% to Settle at $2.8662 -- Data Talk

03/02/2023 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 0.76 cent per gallon, or 0.26% to $2.8662 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 44.19% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 5.84% from its 52-week low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Down 18.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.28% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.84% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 44.19% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 49.60 cents or 14.75%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dlr steady; interest rate jitters offset higher oil prices
RE
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.95% to Settle at $2.7003 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.26% to Settle at $2.8662 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.60% to Settle at $78.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pDowning Renewables acquires two hydropower plants
AN
02:56pEgdon Resources completes acquisition of Aurora Production
AN
02:40pU.S. losing revenue from crypto mining fueled by federal gas -watchdog report
RE
02:40pWTI Crude Oil Closes Higher as China Demand Balanced by Expectations of Higher Interest..
MT
02:35pWall St stocks, dollar power higher despite rate fears
RE
02:35pApril WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.47; Settles at US$78.16 per Barrel
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish