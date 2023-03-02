Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.26% to Settle at $2.8662 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 0.76 cent per gallon, or 0.26% to $2.8662 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
--Snaps a four session winning streak
--Off 44.19% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 5.84% from its 52-week low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
--Down 18.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 19.28% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 5.84% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
--Off 44.19% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 49.60 cents or 14.75%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-02-23 1501ET