Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.26% to Settle at $3.1314 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery lost 0.81 cent per gallon, or 0.26% to $3.1314 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 39.02% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 34.39% from its 52-week low of $2.3301 hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Rose 34.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 39.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 32.83% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.02% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 80.13 cents or 34.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1458ET