Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.32% to Settle at $3.5440 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 1.13 cents per gallon, or 0.32% to $3.5440 today

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down 37.08 cents or 9.47% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 30.99% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 71.72% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 47.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 50.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.99% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 15.44%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2139 or 52.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-14-22 1505ET