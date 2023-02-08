Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  World
  OTC Data Services
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:58:47 2023-02-08 pm EST
78.66 USD   +1.28%
03:06pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Feb. 8
MT
03:01pVenezuela's PDVSA allocates heavy crude cargo to Italy's Eni
RE
02:58pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.24% to Settle at $2.4628 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.38% to Settle at $2.8933 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 02:58pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery lost 1.11 cents per gallon, or 0.38% to $2.8933 today


--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 43.66% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 4.50% from its 52-week low of $2.7687 hit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Rose 2.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.52% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 4.50% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7687 hit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 43.66% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 46.89 cents or 13.95%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1457ET

