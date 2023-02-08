Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.38% to Settle at $2.8933 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery lost 1.11 cents per gallon, or 0.38% to $2.8933 today

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 43.66% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 4.50% from its 52-week low of $2.7687 hit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Rose 2.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.52% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 4.50% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7687 hit Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 43.66% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 46.89 cents or 13.95%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

02-08-23 1457ET