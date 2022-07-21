Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.39% to Settle at $3.5903 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 1.40 cents per gallon, or 0.39% to $3.5903 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 10.87 cents or 2.94% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, June 30, 2022 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 30.09% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 88.15% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 68.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 52.30% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.09% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.90%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2602 or 54.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1501ET