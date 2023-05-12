Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 0.92 cent per gallon, or 0.40% to $2.3055 this week

--Down eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 4.40 cents or 1.87%

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 8.79 cents or 3.67% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Off 49.57% from its 52-week high of $4.5719 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up 3.28% from its 52-week low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 41.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.07% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 55.11% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.08%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0567 or 31.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1457ET