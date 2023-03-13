Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.41% to Settle at $2.7615 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 1.14 cents per gallon, or 0.41% to $2.7615 today

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 46.23% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 3.47% from its 52-week low of $2.6689 hit Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Down 15.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.23% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.47% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6689 hit Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 46.23% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.11%

--Year-to-date it is down 60.07 cents or 17.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1502ET