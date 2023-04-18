Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 1.48 cents per gallon, or 0.57% to $2.5999 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 10.32 cents or 3.82% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 9, 2023 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Off 49.37% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 32.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.78% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 49.37% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.85%

--Year-to-date it is down 76.23 cents or 22.67%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1458ET