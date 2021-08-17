Log in
WTI
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.60% to Settle at $2.0361 -- Data Talk

08/17/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery lost 1.22 cents per gallon, or 0.60% to $2.0361 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 6.97 cents or 3.31% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, April 21, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 7.42% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 89.09% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 61.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.42% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 39.27% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.41% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 7.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 55.98 cents or 37.92%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1505ET

