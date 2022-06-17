Log in
06/17/2022
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.62% This Week to Settle at $4.3398 -- Data Talk

06/17/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery lost 2.69 cents per gallon, or 0.62% to $4.3398 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 20, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 23.21 cents or 5.08%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 15.49% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 127.43% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 107.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 84.09% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 15.49% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.08%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.0097 or 86.25%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-22 1506ET

