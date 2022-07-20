Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.62% to Settle at $3.6043 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 2.25 cents per gallon, or 0.62% to $3.6043 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 9.47 cents or 2.56% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Off 29.81% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 88.88% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 72.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.81% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 52.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.81% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2742 or 54.68%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1502ET