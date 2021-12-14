Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.64% to Settle at $2.2184 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery lost 1.44 cents per gallon, or 0.64% to $2.2184 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 3.32 cents or 1.47% over the last two sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 14.42% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 51.78% from its 52-week low of $1.4616 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 51.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.42% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 51.74% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 45.97% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 74.21 cents or 50.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1501ET