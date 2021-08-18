Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.73% to Settle at $2.0212 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery lost 1.49 cents per gallon, or 0.73% to $2.0212 today

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 8.46 cents or 4.02% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, March 18, 2020 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 8.10% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 87.70% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 61.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.10% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 38.25% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.77% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 54.49 cents or 36.91%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

