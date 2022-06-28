Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.73% to Settle at $4.1994 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery lost 3.08 cents per gallon, or 0.73% to $4.1994 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 16.35 cents or 3.75% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, June 1, 2022

--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 120.07% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 97.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.23% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 78.14% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.23% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.65%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.8693 or 80.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1500ET