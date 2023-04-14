Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 2.13 cents per gallon, or 0.80% to $2.6392 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 5.60 cents or 2.08% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending March 31, 2023
--Down five of the past six weeks
--Today it is down 3.36 cents or 1.26%
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 6.39 cents or 2.36% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, March 30, 2023
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, March 30, 2023
--Off 48.61% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 1.32% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Down 31.53% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 25.68% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 1.32% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Off 48.61% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.39%
--Year-to-date it is down 72.30 cents or 21.50%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-14-23 1503ET