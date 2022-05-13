Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.84% This Week to Settle at $3.9212 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 3.31 cents per gallon, or 0.84% to $3.9212 this week
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 86.05 cents or 18.00% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending April 8, 2022
--Today it is up 0.51 cent or 0.13%
--Up three of the past four sessions
--Off 23.64% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 105.49% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
--Rose 92.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 23.64% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 66.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 23.64% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 18.00%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.5911 or 68.28%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
