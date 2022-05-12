Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.89% to Settle at $3.9161 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 3.51 cents per gallon, or 0.89% to $3.9161 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past 10 sessions

--Off 23.74% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 105.22% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 95.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.74% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 66.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.74% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 18.10%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.586 or 68.07%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1505ET