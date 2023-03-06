Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:56:17 2023-03-06 pm EST
80.65 USD   +1.53%
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.91% to Settle at $2.8866 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.98% to Settle at $80.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pWall St pares gains, Treasury yields turn higher ahead of Powell testimony
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.91% to Settle at $2.8866 -- Data Talk

03/06/2023 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 2.65 cents per gallon, or 0.91% to $2.8866 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 43.79% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 6.59% from its 52-week low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Down 26.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.71% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.59% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 43.79% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 47.56 cents or 14.15%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.91% to Settle at $2.8866 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.98% to Settle at $80.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:54pWall St pares gains, Treasury yields turn higher ahead of Powell testimony
RE
02:41pApril WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.78; Settles at US$80.46 per Barrel
MT
02:23pFactory Order Report Helps Lift Equities
MT
01:36pSector Update: Energy Still Slipping, Oil Climbing in Recent Trade
MT
01:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
01:24pPowell's Upcoming Testimony to Congress, January Factory Orders Underpin US Equities
MT
01:05pCaution Ahead of Powell's Testimony to Congress Leaves Exchange-Traded Funds Mixed
MT
12:58pRussia says it thwarts Ukraine-backed murder plot against nationalist tycoon
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish