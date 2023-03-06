Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.91% to Settle at $2.8866 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 2.65 cents per gallon, or 0.91% to $2.8866 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 43.79% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 6.59% from its 52-week low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Down 26.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.71% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.59% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 43.79% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 47.56 cents or 14.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

