Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.91% to Settle at $4.3206 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery lost 3.95 cents per gallon, or 0.91% to $4.3206 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Snaps a 10 session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 15.87% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 126.42% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 102.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 83.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 15.87% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.9905 or 85.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1501ET