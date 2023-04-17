Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 2.45 cents per gallon, or 0.93% to $2.6147 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 8.84 cents or 3.27% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, March 31, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 49.08% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 0.38% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 32.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.37% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 0.38% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 49.08% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 74.75 cents or 22.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1501ET