Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.96% This Week to Settle at $3.9802 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery lost 3.85 cents per gallon, or 0.96% to $3.9802 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 16, 2022

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 11.46 cents or 2.80%

--Largest one day dollar decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 22.49% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 92.86% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 54.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 68.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 22.49% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 18.14%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6501 or 70.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

