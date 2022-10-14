Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.96% This Week to Settle at $3.9802 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Nov. delivery lost 3.85 cents per gallon, or 0.96% to $3.9802 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 16, 2022
--Snaps a three week winning streak
--Today it is down 11.46 cents or 2.80%
--Largest one day dollar decline since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 22.49% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 92.86% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
--Rose 54.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 22.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 68.84% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 22.49% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 18.14%
--Year-to-date it is up $1.6501 or 70.82%
