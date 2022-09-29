Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.01% to Settle at $3.4146 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery lost 3.48 cents per gallon, or 1.01% to $3.4146 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 33.51% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 65.45% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 45.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.51% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 44.85% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.51% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.10%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0845 or 46.54%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

