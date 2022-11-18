Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:30 2022-11-18 pm EST
80.05 USD   -2.48%
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.05% This Week to Settle at $3.5181 -- Data Talk

11/18/2022 | 03:05pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 3.72 cents per gallon, or 1.05% to $3.5181 this week


--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 0.67 cent or 0.19%

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 12.32 cents or 3.38% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Down nine of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Off 31.49% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 70.47% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 53.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 49.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.49% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 16.05%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.188 or 50.98%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 1504ET

