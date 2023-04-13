Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 3.03 cents per gallon, or 1.12% to $2.6728 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 47.95% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 2.61% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 30.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.73% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 2.61% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 47.95% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 68.94 cents or 20.50%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1458ET