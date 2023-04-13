Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 3.03 cents per gallon, or 1.12% to $2.6728 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 47.95% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 2.61% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Down 30.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 24.73% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
--Up 2.61% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Off 47.95% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.13%
--Year-to-date it is down 68.94 cents or 20.50%
