WTI
Delayed  -  20:00 18/07/2022 BST
102.39 USD   +5.36%
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.18% to Settle at $3.6555 -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 08:01pm BST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 4.35 cents per gallon, or 1.18% to $3.6555 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 28.82% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 91.57% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 84.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 55.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.82% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.23%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3254 or 56.88%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1500ET

08:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.59% to Settle at $3.2643 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.18% to Settle at $3.6555 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 5.13% to Settle at $102.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:41pWTI Oil Rises Back Above US$100 As Saudi Arabia Declines to Raise Production Following ..
MT
07:37pAugust WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$5.01; Settles at US$102.60 per Barrel
MT
07:34pEnergy Stocks Rising on Monday as Oil Prices Spike
MT
06:20pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Carried Higher by Crude Oil Advance Back Above $100 Per Barr..
MT
06:03pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
05:58pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Stocks Rise as Investors Train Focus on C..
MT
05:46pGuyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza
RE
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish