Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.18% to Settle at $3.6555 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Aug. delivery lost 4.35 cents per gallon, or 1.18% to $3.6555 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 12, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 28.82% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 91.57% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 84.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 55.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 28.82% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.23%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3254 or 56.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

