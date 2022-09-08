Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.28% to Settle at $3.5401 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery lost 4.59 cents per gallon, or 1.28% to $3.5401 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Off 31.06% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 71.53% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 67.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.06% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 50.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.06% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.72%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.21 or 51.93%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1501ET