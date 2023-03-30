Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.29% to Settle at $2.6237 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 3.44 cents per gallon, or 1.29% to $2.6237 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 14.67 cents or 5.30% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 48.91% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 0.72% from its 52-week low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down 28.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.11% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 0.72% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.6049 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 48.91% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 73.85 cents or 21.96%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

03-30-23 1457ET