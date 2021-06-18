Log in
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.30% This Week to Settle at $2.0932 -- Data Talk

06/18/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery lost 2.75 cents per gallon, or 1.30% to $2.0932 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending May 21, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is up 2.64 cents or 1.28%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 2.34% from its 52-week high of $2.1434 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 94.39% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 72.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.34% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1434 hit Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 43.17% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.02% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 61.69 cents or 41.79%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-21 1503ET

