Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.41% This Week to Settle at $2.2199 -- Data Talk

12/17/2021 | 03:05pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery lost 3.17 cents per gallon, or 1.41% to $2.2199 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is down 4.64 cents or 2.05%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 14.37% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 51.88% from its 52-week low of $1.4616 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 46.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.37% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 51.84% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 45.94% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 74.36 cents or 50.37%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1505ET

