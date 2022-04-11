Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.50% to Settle at $3.2677 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 4.99 cents per gallon, or 1.50% to $3.2677 today

--Down eight of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 26.36% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 80.74% from its 52-week low of $1.808 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 80.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 38.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.36% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.47%

--Year-to-date it is up 93.76 cents or 40.24%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1500ET