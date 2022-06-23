Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.51% to Settle at $4.3379 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for July delivery lost 6.67 cents per gallon, or 1.51% to $4.3379 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 15.53% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 127.33% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 100.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.53% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 84.01% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 15.53% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.04%

--Year-to-date it is up $2.0078 or 86.17%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1501ET