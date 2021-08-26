Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.65% to Settle at $2.0832 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery lost 3.50 cents per gallon, or 1.65% to $2.0832 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 5.28% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 93.46% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 72.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.28% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 42.49% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.26% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.28%

--Year-to-date it is up 60.69 cents or 41.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1504ET