Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.73% to Settle at $3.3804 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery lost 5.96 cents per gallon, or 1.73% to $3.3804 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 33.69 cents or 9.06% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, July 22, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 11, 2022

--Off 34.17% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 77.15% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 58.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.17% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 43.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.17% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0503 or 45.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-22 1458ET