Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:37:08 2023-01-25 pm EST
80.56 USD   +0.54%
03:51pMicrosoft's Subdued Cloud Outlook Drags Equities Lower
MT
03:49pStocks slide as corporate results spur recession feats
RE
03:45pSector Update: Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.92% to Settle at $3.3613 -- Data Talk

01/25/2023 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery lost 6.59 cents per gallon, or 1.92% to $3.3613 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 18.96 cents or 5.34% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 34.55% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 22.62% from its 52-week low of $2.7412 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Rose 22.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.34% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 13.10% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 34.55% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.09 cent or 0.03%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1500ET

All news about WTI
03:51pMicrosoft's Subdued Cloud Outlook Drags Equities Lower
MT
03:49pStocks slide as corporate results spur recession feats
RE
03:45pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:44pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Stronger on Short-Covering Cor..
DJ
03:32pQuebec Real GDP Rebounded in October, But Recession "Still Looms", says Desjardins Nati..
MT
03:20pChevron's 5th and 6th cargoes of Venezuelan oil soon to depart
RE
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.01% to Settle at $86.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Jan. 25
MT
03:04pTRADING UPDATES: Appreciate gets court date; Corcel completes sale
AN
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.09% to Settle at $2.5934 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish