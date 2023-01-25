Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.92% to Settle at $3.3613 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Feb. delivery lost 6.59 cents per gallon, or 1.92% to $3.3613 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 18.96 cents or 5.34% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 34.55% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 22.62% from its 52-week low of $2.7412 hit Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Rose 22.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.34% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 13.10% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.9719 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 34.55% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.09 cent or 0.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1500ET