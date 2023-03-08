Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:39:16 2023-03-08 pm EST
76.52 USD   -1.05%
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.99% to Settle at $2.7419 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 03:04pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for April delivery lost 5.56 cents per gallon, or 1.99% to $2.7419 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 17.12 cents or 5.88% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 46.61% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 1.25% from its 52-week low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Down 20.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.78% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 1.25% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.7081 hit Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 46.61% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.80%

--Year-to-date it is down 62.03 cents or 18.45%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1503ET

