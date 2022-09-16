Advanced search
03:45pICE REVIEW : Canola Higher After Choppy Start
DJ
03:40pRosneft says it is ready to discuss new rosneft deutschland’s co…
RE
03:37pCanadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
RE
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 11.35% This Week to Settle at $3.1725 -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery lost 40.62 cents per gallon, or 11.35% to $3.1725 this week


--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 3.27 cents or 1.02%

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 43.06 cents or 11.95% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar decline since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

--Largest four day percentage decline since Wednesday, July 6, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 38.22% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 53.72% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 43.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 38.22% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 34.58% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 38.22% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 14.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 84.24 cents or 36.15%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1506ET

