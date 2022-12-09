Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 11.83% This Week to Settle at $2.7937 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery lost 37.48 cents per gallon, or 11.83% to $2.7937 this week

--Largest one week net decline since the week ending Sept. 16, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Today it is down 8.61 cents or 2.99%

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Off 45.60% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 28.56% from its 52-week low of $2.173 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 24.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 45.60% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 18.51% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 45.60% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 16.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 46.36 cents or 19.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

