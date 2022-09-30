Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 13.58% This Quarter to Settle at $3.3690 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Oct. delivery lost 52.92 cents per gallon, or 13.58% to $3.3690 this quarter

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a two quarter winning streak

--This month it is down 34.64 cents or 9.32%

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since May 2022

--Down four of the past five months

--This week it is up 13.19 cents or 4.07%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 19.65 cents or 6.19% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 26, 2022

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 4.56 cents or 1.34%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 8.04 cents or 2.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 34.40% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 63.24% from its 52-week low of $2.0638 hit Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Rose 41.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.40% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 42.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.40% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0389 or 44.59%

