WTI
05/31 03:11:40 pm EDT
115.43 USD   -1.91%
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 14.45% This Month to Settle at $4.0909 -- Data Talk

05/31/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 69.08 cents per gallon, or 14.45% to $4.0909 this month


--Largest one month net decline since Oct. 2008

--Largest one month percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Snaps a five month winning streak

--Today it is up 8.80 cents or 2.20%

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 35.18 cents or 9.41% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 24, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 20.34% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 114.39% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 97.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 73.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.34% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7608 or 75.57%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1459ET

All news about WTI
03:23pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 12.35% This Month to Settle at $122.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:22pUS Gas Prices Hit Record Average of $4.62 a Gallon, AAA Says
MT
03:09pWTI Crude Oil Falls off Early Highs as OPEC+ Mulls Russia Exemption
MT
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 17.52% This Month to Settle at $4.0804 -- Data Tal..
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 14.45% This Month to Settle at $4.0909 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 9.53% This Month to Settle at $114.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.40; Settles at US$114.67 per Barrel
MT
02:35pConsumer Confidence Drops Less Than Expected in May
MT
02:18pFIRST OIL : OPEC+ Members Considering Offering Russia Exemption From Production Goals Amid..
MT
02:07pEquities Slide Midday After Consumer Confidence Declines
MT
More news
