Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 14.45% This Month to Settle at $4.0909 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 69.08 cents per gallon, or 14.45% to $4.0909 this month

--Largest one month net decline since Oct. 2008

--Largest one month percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Snaps a five month winning streak

--Today it is up 8.80 cents or 2.20%

--Up for six consecutive sessions

--Up 35.18 cents or 9.41% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 24, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight sessions

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 20.34% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 114.39% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 97.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 73.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.34% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7608 or 75.57%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

