Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:31 2022-11-30 pm EST
80.66 USD   +2.46%
03:46pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Rises, Closes Short of C$850
DJ
03:42pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:36pICE Canada Weekly Outlook: Canola Rangebound But Upside Possible
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 19.76% This Month to Settle at $3.3629 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 82.80 cents per gallon, or 19.76% to $3.3629 this month


--Largest one month net decline since Oct. 2008

--Largest one month percentage decline since April 2020

--Down five of the past seven months

--Today it is up 6.70 cents or 2.03%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 14.75 cents or 4.59% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 34.52% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 61.90% from its 52-week low of $2.0771 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 61.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 42.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.52% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0328 or 44.32%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1501ET

All news about WTI
03:46pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Rises, Closes Short of C$850
DJ
03:42pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:36pICE Canada Weekly Outlook: Canola Rangebound But Upside Possib..
DJ
03:32pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches monthly gain as Fed signals rate hike slowdown
RE
03:15pEnterprise Products Partners Gets 'Record of Decision' for Sea Port Oil Terminal Projec..
MT
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 9.91% This Month to Settle at $85.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pInterpol confirms red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos
RE
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 13.95% This Month to Settle at $2.4185 -- Data Tal..
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 19.76% This Month to Settle at $3.3629 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 6.91% This Month to Settle at $80.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish