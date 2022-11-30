Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 19.76% This Month to Settle at $3.3629 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 82.80 cents per gallon, or 19.76% to $3.3629 this month

--Largest one month net decline since Oct. 2008

--Largest one month percentage decline since April 2020

--Down five of the past seven months

--Today it is up 6.70 cents or 2.03%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 14.75 cents or 4.59% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 34.52% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 61.90% from its 52-week low of $2.0771 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 61.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 42.65% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 34.52% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0328 or 44.32%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

