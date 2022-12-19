Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:15 2022-12-19 pm EST
75.67 USD   +1.62%
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 0.96% to Settle at $79.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:19pCanadian dollar gains as investors eye China reopening
RE
03:08pWall Street slides, Treasury yields rise on lingering recession fears
RE
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.13% to Settle at $3.0535 -- Data Talk

12/19/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for Jan. delivery lost 6.64 cents per gallon, or 2.13% to $3.0535 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 22.99 cents or 7.00% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

--Off 40.54% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 40.52% from its 52-week low of $2.173 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 40.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 40.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 29.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 40.54% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.20%

--Year-to-date it is up 72.34 cents or 31.05%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1500ET

