Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.20% to Settle at $3.4682 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 7.79 cents per gallon, or 2.20% to $3.4682 today

--Down five of the past eight sessions

--Off 21.84% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 93.31% from its 52-week low of $1.7941 hit Tuesday, April 6, 2021

--Rose 93.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 47.12% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 21.84% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1381 or 48.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1501ET