Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.31% to Settle at $3.2678 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for May delivery lost 7.74 cents per gallon, or 2.31% to $3.2678 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 27.83 cents or 7.85% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 26.36% from its 52-week high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 80.78% from its 52-week low of $1.8076 hit Friday, April 9, 2021

--Rose 80.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 38.62% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.36% from its record high of $4.4373 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 93.77 cents or 40.24%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

