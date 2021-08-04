Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.46% to Settle at $2.0741 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery lost 5.23 cents per gallon, or 2.46% to $2.0741 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 12.53 cents or 5.70% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 5.70% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 92.62% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 64.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.70% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 41.87% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.49% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 59.78 cents or 40.49%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-04-21 1505ET