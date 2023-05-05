Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 6.24 cents per gallon, or 2.63% to $2.3147 this week

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 7.60 cents or 3.39%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 8.24 cents or 3.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 49.37% from its 52-week high of $4.5719 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Up 3.69% from its 52-week low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Down 41.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.81% from its 2023 settlement high of $3.5509 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 3.69% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2323 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Off 54.93% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0475 or 31.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

