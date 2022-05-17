Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.77% to Settle at $3.7993 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for June delivery lost 10.82 cents per gallon, or 2.77% to $3.7993 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 12.19 cents or 3.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Off 26.02% from its 52-week high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 99.10% from its 52-week low of $1.9082 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 84.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.02% from its 2022 settlement high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 61.16% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.02% from its record high of $5.1354 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 20.54%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4692 or 63.05%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1500ET